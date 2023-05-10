LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.39 12.15 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.44 5.01 14.14 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.59 5.16 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.42 n/a 14.04 11.96 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.61 5.21 14.29 12.31 
United Farmers Red Oak6.44
4.96 14.09 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.51 4.91 13.94 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.44
4.91 14.04 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.49 5.21 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.39 n/a 14.14 11.86 
Gavilon/Creston6.49 4.91 14.14 11.91 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.49 n/a 14.24 12.01 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.49 5.16 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.34 4.75 14.04 12.00 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.44 4.91 14.08 11.96 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.59 5.00 14.34 12.16 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.64 5.16 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.70 5.01 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.49 n/a 14.09 11.81 

