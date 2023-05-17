|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|13.72
|11.52
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.11
|4.79
|13.47
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|n/a
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.10
|n/a
|13.37
|11.33
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.17
|4.74
|13.42
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.22
|4.69
|13.27
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.17
|4.69
|13.37
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.19
|4.99
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.12
|n/a
|13.47
|11.23
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.17
|4.69
|13.47
|11.28
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.17
|n/a
|13.55
|11.38
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.37
|4.94
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.01
|4.54
|13.37
|11.37
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.21
|4.69
|13.41
|11.33
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.32
|4.78
|13.67
|11.53
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.37
|4.94
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.31
|4.79
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.21
|n/a
|13.42
|11.17
Cash Grain Bids Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- NWS: Severe weather a certainty today
- Severe thunderstorm watch for northwest Missouri until 11 p.m.
- Page County Sheriff's blotter
- Missing Council Bluffs man located in NW Missouri
- Mills County wanted suspect captured
- Fairfax woman charged with felony domestic assault following shooting
- Man arrested after standoff in Council Bluffs
- Former Harlan school teacher faces sexual exploitation charges
- Kent man booked for harassment, assault in Creston
- Nelson named Essex Community Development Director
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
May 17
-
May 17
-
May 17
-
May 17
-
May 17
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 18
-
May 18