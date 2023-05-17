LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.72 11.52 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.11 4.79 13.47 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a n/a XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.10 n/a 13.37 11.33 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.17 4.74 13.42 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.22 4.69 13.27 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.17 4.69 13.37 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.19 4.99 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.12 n/a 13.47 11.23 
Gavilon/Creston6.17 4.69 13.47 11.28 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.17 n/a 13.55 11.38 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.37 4.94 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.01 4.54 13.37 11.37 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.21 4.69 13.41 11.33 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.32 4.78 13.67 11.53 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.37 4.94 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.31 4.79 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.21 n/a 13.42 11.17 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.