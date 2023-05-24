LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.59 11.50 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.39 5.00 13.24 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.55 5.15 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.45 4.95 13.30 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.50 4.90 13.15 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.45 4.90 13.25 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.42 5.20 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.37 n/a 13.35 11.20 
Gavilon/Creston6.37 4.90 13.30 11.25 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.42 n/a13.40 11.35 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.62 5.15 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.27 4.75 13.24 11.35 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.46 4.90 13.29 11.30 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.55 5.00 13.55 11.50 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.59 5.15 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.49 5.00 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.47 n/a 13.29 11.15 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.