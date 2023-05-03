LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.52 12.37 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.38 5.10 14.29 12.32 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.475.24XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.35 n/a 14.23 12.17 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.34 5.06 14.23 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.46 5.01 14.08 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.31 5.01 14.18 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.48 5.30 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.29 n/a 14.28 12.07 
Gavilon/Creston6.09 5.01 14.28 12.17 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.39 n/a 14.38 12.22 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.44 5.15 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.20 4.85 14.17 12.12 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolphn/a5.01 14.22 12.17 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.47 5.10 14.48 12.37 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.54 5.26 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.52 5.10 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.35 n/a 14.22 12.07 

