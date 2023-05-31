LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.02 11.22 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.46 5.02 13.10 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a n/a XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.38 n/a 13.00 10.92 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.64 5.22 13.20 11.26 
United Farmers Red Oak6.46 4.97 12.80 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.55 4.92 12.80 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.46 4.92 12.75 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.46 5.22 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.44 n/a 12.95 10.82 
Gavilon/Creston6.39 4.92 12.95 10.87 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.47 n/a 12.95 10.97 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.69 5.17 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.34 4.76 12.9910.96 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.535.0212.8610.92
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.544.9212.9811.12
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.64 5.17 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.51 5.02 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.39 n/a 12.95 10.76 

