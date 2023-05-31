|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|13.02
|11.22
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.46
|5.02
|13.10
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|n/a
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.38
|n/a
|13.00
|10.92
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.64
|5.22
|13.20
|11.26
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.46
|4.97
|12.80
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.55
|4.92
|12.80
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.46
|4.92
|12.75
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.46
|5.22
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.44
|n/a
|12.95
|10.82
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.39
|4.92
|12.95
|10.87
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.47
|n/a
|12.95
|10.97
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.69
|5.17
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.34
|4.76
|12.99
|10.96
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.53
|5.02
|12.86
|10.92
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.54
|4.92
|12.98
|11.12
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.64
|5.17
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.51
|5.02
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.39
|n/a
|12.95
|10.76
Cash Grain Bids Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Morgan Martin
