|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.04
|15.07
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.15
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.82
|15.05
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.80
|14.52
|United Farmers Creston
|6.75
|14.37
|United Farmers Essex
|6.80
|14.47
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.94
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.80
|14.32
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.80
|14.52
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.93
|14.57
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.10
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.59
|14.29
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.78
|14.57
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.15
|14.72
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.13
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.97
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.84
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.79
|14.47
Cash Grain Bids Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022
Morgan Martin
