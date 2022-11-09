LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.04 15.07 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.15  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.82 15.05 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.80 14.52 
United Farmers Creston 6.75 14.37 
United Farmers Essex 6.80 14.47 
Golden Triangle Craig6.94 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.80 14.32 
Gavilon/Creston6.80 14.52 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.93 14.57 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.10 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.59 14.29 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.78 14.57 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.15 14.72 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.13 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.97 
Poet Energy, Corning6.84 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.79 14.47 

