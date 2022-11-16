LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.10 14.89 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.18  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.88 14.49 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.80 14.39 
United Farmers Creston 6.88 14.19 
United Farmers Essex 6.83 14.34 
Golden Triangle Craig6.97 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.85 14.29 
Gavilon/Creston6.95 14.29 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.98 14.44 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.10 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.60 n/a 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.90 14.39 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.15 14.54 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.18 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.84 
Poet Energy, Corning6.95 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.89 14.29 

