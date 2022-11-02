LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.25 14.79 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.33  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.98 14.64 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.93 14.19 
United Farmers Creston 6.96 14.09 
United Farmers Essex 6.93 14.14 
Golden Triangle Craig7.08 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.03 14.24 
Gavilon/Creston7.03 14.39 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.13 14.34 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.23 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.87 14.10 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.97 14.34 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.28 14.59 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.30 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.89 
Poet Energy, Corning6.97 XXX
Scoular/Hancock7.07 14.49 

