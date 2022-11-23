|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.08
|14.96
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.25
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.93
|14.81
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.28
|15.11
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.90
|14.51
|United Farmers Creston
|6.96
|14.26
|United Farmers Essex
|6.87
|14.46
|Golden Triangle Craig
|7.06
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.83
|14.37
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.93
|14.37
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.98
|14.57
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.06
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.58
|14.11
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.91
|14.51
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.23
|14.66
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.26
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.91
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.08
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.94
|14.36
Cash Grain Bids Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Morgan Martin
