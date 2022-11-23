LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.08 14.96 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.25  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.93 14.81 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.28 15.11 
United Farmers Red Oak6.90 14.51 
United Farmers Creston 6.96 14.26 
United Farmers Essex 6.87 14.46 
Golden Triangle Craig7.06 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.83 14.37 
Gavilon/Creston6.93 14.37 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.98 14.57 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.06 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.58 14.11 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.91 14.51 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.23 14.66 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.26 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.91 
Poet Energy, Corning7.08 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.94 14.36 

