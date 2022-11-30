LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.17 15.29 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.25  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.93 15.15 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.94 14.85 
United Farmers Creston 7.00 14.60 
United Farmers Essex 6.94 14.80 
Golden Triangle Craig7.07 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.92 14.80 
Gavilon/Creston6.97 14.80 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.02 14.95 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.07XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.57 14.11 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.94 14.85 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.22 15.00 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.23 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.24 
Poet Energy, Corning7.10 XXX
Scoular/Hancock7.02 14.69 

