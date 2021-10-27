LocationCorn - New CropCorn - Old CropBeans - New CropBeans - Old Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.42 5.67 12.29 12.39 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.47 5.68 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.34 5.50 11.99XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.72 5.78 12.44 12.54 
United Farmers Red Oak5.26 5.43 11.89 12.13 
United Farmers Creston 5.27 5.41 11.79 12.08 
United Farmers Essex 5.26 5.43 11.84 12.08 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.27 5.57 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.29 XXX 11.90 XXX 
Gavilon/Creston5.325.5011.95 12.18 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.32XXX 11.99 XXX 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.42 5.51 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.04XXX 11.79 XXX 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.32 5.47 12.13 12.30 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.43 5.66 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.30-5.39 XXX 12.15-12.18 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.24 12.34 
Poet Energy, Corning5.34 5.57 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.32 5.53 11.89 XXX 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.03 XXX 11.80 XXX 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.29 5.29 11.82 11.82 

