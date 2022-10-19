LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.73 13.52 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.83 13.43 
Kansas City/Bartlett  
United Farmers Red Oak6.73 13.43 
United Farmers Creston 6.91 13.28 
United Farmers Essex 6.70 13.38 
Golden Triangle Craig6.78 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.65 13.28 
Gavilon/Creston6.70 13.38 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.93 13.53 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.08 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.48 13.42 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph  
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs  
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.95 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.82 
Poet Energy, Corning6.93 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.73 13.17 

