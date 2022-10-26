LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.90 13.82 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.20  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.95 13.62 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.85 13.57 
United Farmers Creston 6.93 13.47 
United Farmers Essex 6.85 13.57 
Golden Triangle Craign/a XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.96 13.47 
Gavilon/Creston6.96 13.52 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.02 13.67 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.15 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.55 13.51 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.92 13.52 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.15 13.77 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.17 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.18 
Poet Energy, Corning6.90 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.95 13.27 

