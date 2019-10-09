|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.79
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|3.84
|8.53
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.84
|8.53
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.50
|8.23
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.67
|8.33
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.78
|8.46
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.66
|8.36
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.62
|8.34
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.64
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.54
|8.33
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.49
|8.18
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.74
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.86
|8.74
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.79-3.84
|8.54-8.59
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.79
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.71
|8.34
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.72
|8.49
|United Farmers Coop/Red Oak
|3.69
|8.37
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.69
|n/a
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.53
|8.36
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Shenandoah motorcyclist killed in Fremont County crash
- CB Police searching for 4 missing juveniles from Children's Square
- Red Oak woman uninjured in cow vs. car collision in Mills County
- Concerns aired over enforcing quarantine for COVID-19 cases in Page County
- CB man sentenced to federal prison for possession of child pornography
- New COVID-19 cases confirmed in Page, Fremont, Mills counties
- David Allen Terry, 50, of Shenandoah, Iowa
- Public health officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at Taylor County Fair
- 2 arrested in Shenandoah fight
- 5 additional COVID-19 cases identified in Page County
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 26
-
Jul 27
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 28
-
Jul 29
-
Jul 29