LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.79 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs 3.84 8.53
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.84 8.53
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.50 8.23
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.67 8.33
 Gavilon/Creston 3.78 8.46
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.66 8.36
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.62 8.34
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.64 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 3.54 8.33
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.49 8.18
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.74 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.86 8.74
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.79-3.84 8.54-8.59
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.79 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.71 8.34
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.72 8.49
 United Farmers Coop/Red Oak 3.69 8.37
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.69 n/a
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.53 8.36