LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.20 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.41
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.20 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.15 8.35
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.07 8.11
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.03 8.17
 Gavilon/Creston 3.12 8.51
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.13 8.28
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.10 8.23
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.16 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.90 8.21
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.00 8.21
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.18 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.42 8.66
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.15 - 3.20 8.35 - 8.41
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.15 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.10 8.16
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.25 8.46
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.06 8.21
 United Farmers/Creston 3.14 8.26
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.14 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.96 8.20