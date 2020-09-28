LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.57 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 9.57
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.52 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.66 9.96
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.16 9.22 
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.319.31 
 Gavilon/Creston3.32 9.31
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.32 9.29 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.29 9.21 
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.57  XXX
 Green Plains/Essex3.22 9.66 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 3.25 9.21 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.62  XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.579.66 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.25-3.38 XXX 
 Poet Energy/Corning3.42  XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.40 9.29 
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.29 9.41 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.35 9.31 
 United Farmers/Creston3.47 9.26 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.32  XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig3.14 9.19 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.