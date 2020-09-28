|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.57
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|9.57
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.52
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.66
|9.96
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.16
|9.22
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.31
|9.31
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.32
|9.31
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.32
|9.29
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.29
|9.21
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.57
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.22
|9.66
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.25
|9.21
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.62
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.57
|9.66
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.25-3.38
|XXX
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.42
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.40
|9.29
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.29
|9.41
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.35
|9.31
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.47
|9.26
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.32
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.14
|9.19
