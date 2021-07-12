LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett   6.22 5.05 14.7413.10
Bartlett/Council Bluffs  6.31 5.13XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 6.10 5.01XXX12.90
Kansas City/Bartlett6.35  5.1514.69 13.25
United Farmers Red Oak6.25  4.9614.39 12.90 
United Farmers Creston 6.25 4.9314.19 12.85
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.20 5.33XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.15 5.0314.44 12.90 
Gavilon/Creston6.25 5.0314.29 12.85 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.20 5.0514.4412.95 
Green Plains EssexXXX  XXXXXX XXX 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins XXX XXXXXX XXX 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.20  5.10XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.98  4.6714.11 12.69 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.69  5.3314.33 13.50 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.08  4.97XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs 6.17-6.20 XXX13.85-14.15 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX  XXX 14.6413.10 
Poet Energy, Corning6.25  5.03XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.20 5.0614.2412.95 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.92  4.8014.15 12.78 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.10  5.0214.26 12.90

