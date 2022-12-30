LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.0815.53 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.24 XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.0215.23
Kansas City/Bartlett7.3815.59
United Farmers Red Oak6.9915.14 
United Farmers Creston 7.0714.89
United Farmers Essex 6.99 15.09
Golden Triangle Craig7.18 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.94 15.14
Gavilon/Creston6.8415.09
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.0615.35
Green Plains Shenandoah7.19  XXX
Agriland FS / ClarindaXXX XXX
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.9915.17
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.2415.32
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.27XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.54
Poet Energy, Corning7.09 XXX
Scoular/Hancock7.03 15.14

