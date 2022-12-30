|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.08
|15.53
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.24
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.02
|15.23
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.38
|15.59
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.99
|15.14
|United Farmers Creston
|7.07
|14.89
|United Farmers Essex
|6.99
|15.09
|Golden Triangle Craig
|7.18
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.94
|15.14
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.84
|15.09
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.06
|15.35
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.19
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|XXX
|XXX
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.99
|15.17
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.24
|15.32
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.27
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|15.54
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.09
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.03
|15.14
Friday, December 30th
Morgan Martin
