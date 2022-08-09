LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.056.0114.9414.09
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.266.21XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.136.0514.8413.94 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.905.58 15.29 13.03 
United Farmers Red Oak7.065.9114.6913.79
United Farmers Creston 7.095.8814.3913.74 
United Farmers Essex 6.96 5.8514.5913.74
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.256.20 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.915.9214.5913.75
Gavilon/Creston7.166.0214.2913.89 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7,115.8214.49 13.79
Green Plains Shenandoah7.095.92XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.086.15 16.05 16.29 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs XXX XX XX XX
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.095.65 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.7512.56 
Poet Energy, Corning6.83 5.71XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.58 5.7714.1013.30

