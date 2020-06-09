|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
3.17
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.63
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.16
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.12
|8.31
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.12
|8.09
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.00
|8.09
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.05
|8.48
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.10
|8.20
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.08
|8.13
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.17
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.88
|8.13
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.98
|8.13
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.18
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.37
|8.58
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.13-3.17
|8.31-8.33
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.15
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.07
|8.08
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.22
|8.38
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.04
|8.13
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.13
|8.18
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.11
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.94
|8.12
