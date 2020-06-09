LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 

 3.17

 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.63
 SIRE Council Bluffs3.16  XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs3.12 8.31 
 Agriland FS /Clarinda3.12 8.09 
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph 3.00 8.09 
 Gavilon/Creston3.05 8.48 
 Gavilon/Nebraska City3.10 8.20 
 Gavilon/Shenandoah3.08 8.13 
 Golden Triangle/Craig3.17  XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.888.13 
 Green Plains/Hopkins 2.98 8.13 
 Green Plains/Shenandoah3.18  XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett3.37 8.58 
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.13-3.17 8.31-8.33 
 Poet Energy/Corning3.15  XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.07 8.08 
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.22 8.38 
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.04 8.13 
 United Farmers/Creston3.13 8.18 
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg3.11  XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig2.94 8.12 