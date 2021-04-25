(KMAland) -- Getting the most production from goats takes a balanced approach of utilizing forage and supplemental nutrients. When the optimum levels of protein and energy are fed it can push goats to their genetic ability for rate of gain.
Dr. Clay Elliott is a small ruminant nutritionist with Purina Animal Nutrition and a sheep producer himself. He shares how nutrition plays a role in maximizing the genetic potential of goats.
“All animals regardless of species have a genetic component that has been predestined, predetermined for them through their genetics and some have large framework, some have small framework, some have more muscle genetically, some have less muscle, some have more performance, less performance, et cetera. But what we want to do is have enough energy, protein and the correct balance of nutrition in order to maximize what they have been blessed with, with what their parents have given them. And so that's the idea of trying to maximize nutrition to help with the genetic components.”
Elliott defines efficient rate of gain for a meat goat.
“I would say efficient rate of gain is to maximize their growth and their gain without overfeeding. Okay, so we want to be able to have the right nutritional background, the right summation of nutrition to work without wasting anything. So they're able to utilize, what's being given to maximize their performance.”
Elliot explains what type of nutrients goats need to receive from a supplement.
“Protein and energy primarily. The energy is what's going to drive the growth rates and performance of where the protein is going to help with skeletal maturity, skeletal growth, et cetera, and keep their body growing in the right direction, skeleton moving and then like I said, the energy is what's going to push the weight and the performance. So those are the two primary. Obviously, we've got to have forage, we got to keep that rumen healthy we've got to have a viable vitamin and mineral pack, so that we're not deficient, but it's primarily protein and energy.”
Elliot adds that forage impacts supplementation requirements.
“Generally speaking, somewhere between 1.5% and 2% of their body weight should be in terms of forage. I'm just a big proponent of keeping these rumens healthy. And if we don't have enough forage, and enough scratch factor running in there and why those animals just aren't efficient enough at converting the protein and energy that's being supplemented. It's just that they have to work altogether in order to be as efficient as possible.”
Finally, forage quality influences the supplementation needs of goats.
“If we're in late spring and early summer when quality of forage is really good. If we’re out grazing those animals just really won't get as excited about supplementation. But as soon as forage starts to decline the protein and energy levels of the forage declines, well yeah, they tend to need more of a supplement and they will crave more of the supplement, and so in that case, if we’re out on pasture, that is where the Accuration Tub would fit. If we have those animals penned that's where the forage with hay, along with the Goat Grower Finisher product would be the best.”
