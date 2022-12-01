(Omaha) -- It could be an interesting year in tax planning for farmers and agricultural producers heading into 2023.
That's according to Washburn University Agricultural Law and Taxation Professor Roger McEowen, who gave a presentation on farm income tax planning in Omaha Thursday afternoon at the Great Plains Federal Tax Institute. Primarily, McEowen tells KMA News farmers will be facing the challenges resulting from a volatile 2022 farm economy.
"You know higher interest rates when farmers are getting ready to take out loans to buy inputs for the spring of 2023, those rates are going to be higher this year and the input costs are going to be higher than last year, because a lot of farmers prepay their expenses and were locked in before the dramatic price increase hit -- that's different this year," said McEowen. "So we've got higher input costs, higher loan rates, and fortunately right now commodity prices are still high and land values are holding up."
However, he adds the majority of the factors playing into the economy are out of the individual's control, including the war in Ukraine, energy policy, and high diesel and fertilizer prices. He adds a possible railroad strike could also drastically affect agricultural markets and farmers' profitability.
"The basis is tied to how close to you are to a shipping point or market point and as you get further west, maybe in central or north central Nebraska, you may have 100 miles to go to get to a terminal elevator and a lot of that's done by rail," McEowen explained. "If rail shuts down, then your basis is going to expand on you and it's going to be more costly to get that grain out. That affects the bottom line of the producer."
However, the U.S. Senate passed a bill by an 80-15 vote Thursday to prevent a rail strike in eight days. However, it rejected a measure that included paid sick days for union rail workers. Both pieces of legislation passed the U.S. House Wednesday.
Thus, among other things, McEowen says farmers and producers need to consider the depreciation of farm equipment and a possible enhanced child tax credit.
"'Do I want to claim 100% bonus depreciation if I buy a combine or tractor this year or save some of that basis that I have in income tax basis in that item to offset any payments that are associated with it," said McEowen. "That's just one thing out there and we also may see an enhanced child tax credit. So, for farmers and ranchers that can take advantage of that, that might be something that comes in year-end legislation."
McEowen also reminds farmers to make sure that deferred payment contracts are set up properly and to lay out a specific quantity for prepaid expenses for the upcoming spring planting season.
Not only did drought result in mixed yields throughout KMAland, but McEowen says producers can also receive assistance on drought sales for livestock.
"We've had a lot of cattle that have had to be sold this year in excess of what would normally be sold in an individual year because of drought, particularly as you get further west," he said. "There are some tax rules associated with that that can help clients avoid having to report that additional income this year and we may be able to defer that."
McEowen also discussed case law and IRS development interests, including captive insurance and "research and development and employee retention credit" scams, and provided an update on Farm Net Operating Loss, or NOLs. The Great Plains Federal Tax Institute was started in 1963 to provide an annual opportunity for tax professionals to hear updates on critical tax-related topics.