(KMAland) -- Mental health in rural America is becoming okay to talk about.
Wisconsin dairy farmer Randy Roecker, also of the Farmer Angel Network, says mental health in agriculture and rural America is finally becoming an open topic.
“It’s becoming okay to start talking about this now. It used to be a topic that everybody pushed aside, and it was ignored. But we’re bringing this out into the light right now and recognizing that we can talk about this.”
Roecker took part in a panel discussion last week during the American Farm Bureau Federation Virtual Annual Convention, called Farm State of Mind. He says focusing on mental health is a community effort.
“One of the things we discussed too was the warning signs, what to look for. A person let their appearance go, either ate a lot or not enough, didn’t sleep, slept too much, there’s all these signs, and you just don’t care anymore. These are the warning signs that you have to look at for. And the biggest thing is just talk or listen to your neighbors, go over there and see how they are doing and just listen to how they are doing and just have a good visit with them.”
Roecker says there are many ways to start the conversation about mental health.
“Through the Farm Bureau organization, you can go to farmstateofmind.org and that refers to a lot of different places that you can get help. And it’s not just of course agriculture. With COVID now, you think of the restaurant workers and other small businesses that are really struggling a lot and mental health is going to be a very big issue. And what happens is children see their parents struggling, so that’s going to be the next problem that we have.”
Roecker formed the Farmer Angel Network over a year ago to provide an open form for farmers to talk about farm stress, mental health and suicide in Wisconsin. You can find it by searching Farmer Angel Network on Facebook.