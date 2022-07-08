Mills County Fair

(Malvern) -- The 2022 Mills County Fair is underway in Malvern. 

Activities began on Friday with the check-ins for the poultry and rabbit shows, as well as the 4-H dog and sheep shows that began on Friday morning. 

Friday afternoon and evening's festivities consist of a youth cornhole tournament, a barbeque and the 2022 Mills County Fair Queen Coronation. 

Other activities throughout the fair include a goat show, poultry show, ugly cake contest, 4-H Pet Show and much more!

Check out some interviews with Mills County 4-Hers and the complete schedule below. 

Download PDF 2022 schedule FINAL.pdf

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.