(Malvern) -- The 2022 Mills County Fair is underway in Malvern.
Activities began on Friday with the check-ins for the poultry and rabbit shows, as well as the 4-H dog and sheep shows that began on Friday morning.
Friday afternoon and evening's festivities consist of a youth cornhole tournament, a barbeque and the 2022 Mills County Fair Queen Coronation.
Other activities throughout the fair include a goat show, poultry show, ugly cake contest, 4-H Pet Show and much more!
Check out some interviews with Mills County 4-Hers and the complete schedule below.