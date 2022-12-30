(Albany) – Area farmers and ranchers are encouraged to attend an upcoming workshop to help with farm succession planning.
The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association is hosting the event on January 14th at the Hundley-Whaley Extension Center in Albany from 4-8 p.m. Deb Thummel is a cattle producer in both Iowa and Missouri and serves as the Region 4 Vice President with the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association. Thummel says planning how the family farming business will be handed down can be a difficult, yet necessary, conversation.
"It is a subject that not many people want to talk about, but it needs to be talked about," said Thummel. "It needs to be discussed openly with all of the generations that are at stake and involved in the farm and the succession of that farm."
Wesley Tucker is the workshop’s featured speaker. Tucker is a farm and ranch transition specialist with Missouri University Extension. Thummel says she heard Tucker speak at another event and wanted to bring him to northwest Missouri to help with the topic.
"He knows that conflicts are not fun to talk about, so he's going to talk to you and acknowledge that you might make a mistake with the first draft," said Thummel. "He's also quoted as saying there's no perfect plan to transition a family farm business to its heirs. You've just got to start somewhere."
Even though the event is in Missouri, Thummel says she encourages Iowa farmers and ranchers to participate as well. The workshop is free for Missouri Cattlemen’s Association members and $25 for non-members, which includes a beef dinner. For more information, you can contact Thummel at (660) 541-2606 or you can RSVP to Kelly Houston at (816) 262-8516.
The full interview with Thummel, as well as an informational flier for the event, can be found below.