(Jefferson City) -- Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced a special legislative session last week to extend agricultural tax credits, among other things.
The Republican says legislation in the state this year.
“I think it's critical to our state farmers and our agriculture community across the state to be able to get this done. We've kind of got the short end of the stick in the legislative session when it comes to some of the tax credits for whether it's soybean, corn, cattle pork, horse products, all of them didn't get treated like the other businesses in the state, and we want if we are going to make sure everybody has an advantage to move their businesses forward that agriculture is part of that, and exactly why we're putting it in a special session to make sure they can compete. A farmer myself, you know, I'm always going to stick up for agriculture and we want to be treated the same as everybody else.”
The proposal extends tax credits for meat processing facilities, biofuels, urban farming and more. The sunset for each program will be for a minimum of six years.
“All these are very important programs to expand agriculture. And I think when you look at how demanding agriculture is in our state, whether it's through the crops themselves, whether it's through technology, whether it's just feeding the world, I mean, there's just so many opportunities. So, we need to make sure farmers have every tool in the toolbox they can use to make sure they're successful. And then I think doing whatever we can from the state level to help farmers when there's droughts or floods, whatever it might be, that we can help as much as we can help.”
Missouri commodity groups welcomed the special session announcement, including the Missouri Agribusiness Association, Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, Missouri Corn Growers Association, Missouri Farm Bureau Federation, Missouri Forest Products Association, Missouri Pork Association, and Missouri Soybean Association.