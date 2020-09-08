(Montgomery County) -- Montgomery County Extension wishes their 4-H and FFA members a congratulations as well as give an update on their human sciences programs.
With school starting back up it brings an end to the County and State Fair season in Iowa. Montgomery County Extension Director Lori Mitchell talks about how well the Montgomery County Fair went this year.
“It did look a little different but it really went over quite well. We were very fortunate to be able to offer that opportunity for our area youth and bring a sense of normalcy for them under the situation,” Mitchell said.
In terms of the State Fair Montgomery county was also well represented. Eight youth represented the county for the virtual state fair with 11 entries. Then for the livestock show there were seven Montgomery County 4-H and FFA members who brought 23 different entries over the three weekends.
“Congratulations to the Montgomery County 4-Hers and FFA members as well as all of those in Southwest Iowa. We are glad you represent us and represent us well,” Mitchell said.
Montgomery County Extension is now switching from 4-H and FFA activities to their human sciences department. The first program being focused on is the Fresh Conversations. This will be done through conference calls done monthly.
“It’s a nutrition education program designed for Iowans aged 60 and older to support healthy aging and independence,” Mitchell said.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering several online childcare trainings this fall as well. These training’s will be $5 per training and they are for child care providers that offer home daycare, community daycare or in a preschool setting.
“The nice thing about these training’s is that they are actually approved for two hours of credit. So those daycare providers that are looking for their CEU’s can participate in these training’s and get that credit,” Mitchell said.
To hear the full interview with Lori Mitchell click below.