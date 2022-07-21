(Red Oak) -- The Montgomery County Fair is taking center stage in Red Oak throughout the week.
Fair festivities began Saturday with the horse show and have carried on throughout the week.
The Bill Riley Talent Show took place on Sunday, and the livestock portion of the fair started on Wednesday with the poultry shows.
The 4H/FFA goat & sheep shows went down on Thursday, and more fun is on the way with the swine and rabbit shows on Friday and the beef show Saturday.
The Montgomery County Fair also features grandstand events including bull riding (Friday) and a demolition derby (Saturday).
Red Oak's Delaina Olson is the 2022 Montgomery County Fair Queen. Check out an interview with her, along with more interviews from the Montgomery County Fair below.