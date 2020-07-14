(Red Oak) -- While it is quieter than usual, exhibitors and workers are doing their best at the Montgomery County Fair in Red Oak.
Concerns and questions surrounding COVID-19 forced Montgomery County Fair officials to alter the fair's format, choosing to do so under a "show-and-go" format.
While many counties ultimately chose to do the same thing, Montgomery County was among the first says County Director Lori Mitchell.
"We wanted to be able to give families notice as soon as we could," she said. "First isn't always the best, but it worked out for us."
Mitchell says the decisions were not easy because many things had to be considered.
"We really had to think about the safety of our youth as well as the volunteers that help us out," Mitchell said. "We wanted to make sure we could maintain safe distancing. Unfortunately, that meant we had to limit the number of people that could come to our shows."
County Youth Coordinator Eva Woods is in her first year at her position. She says it has been far from normal, but one thing remained constant -- ensuring 4H and FFA members had the opportunity at some type of fair.
"It's what drove our whole fair to happen," Woods said. "We had to give them something. They are so excited. Watching them works makes my heart happy."
With the uncertainty that 2020 brought, Woods and Mitchell are both hopeful the fair can return to some normalcy in 2021.
"We are really excited to come back next year with it looking as close to normal as possible," Mitchell said. "Hopefully it will work out."
The fair started last Saturday with horse shows and will conclude this Saturday with the beef show. Other shows on tap include static events as well as dog, rabbit, sheep and swine shows.
Complete interviews with Woods and Mitchell can be found below.