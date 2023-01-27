(Des Moines) -- After a busy last few years for agriculture in the state legislature, Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig expects 2023 to be relatively quiet at the capitol.
In an interview with the Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network, Naig says the last few years in Des Moines have seen several agriculture issues brought to the forefront.
"Over the last few years, we've secured long-term, dedicated water quality funding," said Naig. "I'm very happy about that. We're making good use of those dollars. Last year, we had significant tax reform in the state of Iowa, lowering our income tax where it will ultimately be down to a 3.9% flat rate. There's also some provisions that are very favorable for our agriculture community for farmers and for retirees in Iowa as well no longer taxing retirement income."
Additionally, Naig points to legislation at the state level that would increase access to higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel as positives for agriculture in the state. Following several busy sessions in a row, Naig anticipates the 2023 session will be void of large ag-related legislation. He says one focus he has is making sure the state is positioned to fight disease outbreaks in livestock herds.
"I'm focused on some additional resources to support our animal industries team here, as we work to improve our ability to respond to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza or African Swine Fever," said Naig.
Along those lines, Naig says he will be pushing state lawmakers to approved a part of Governor Kim Reynolds' budget that includes $20 million from the Rebuild Iowa Infrastructure Fund for Phase 2 of the Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Iowa State University.
"When you're Iowa and you've got a livestock industry that's worth tens of billions of dollars of economic impact and when you've got tens of thousands of farmers and businesses that support those farmers involved in livestock production in the state of Iowa, anything that we can do to protect that or serve that industry is critically important," said Naig. "That diagnostic lab helps manage herd health and care for animals correctly every day across the state of Iowa, but particularly when we are talking about our foreign animal disease. That lab becomes critically important."
Reynolds has already allocated $40 million in funding towards the project from American Rescue Plan Act funds.