(Tama) -- National Beef Packing Company, LLC has announced plans to increase processing capacity and production at the Iowa Premium facility in Tama.
National Beef is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. They acquired the Iowa Premium plant in June of 2019. Iowa Cattlemen’s Association director of government relations Cora Fox says National Beef has a planned additional investment of more than $100 million that will allow the Tama plant to increase harvest capacity to approximately 2,500 head per day.
“The constant that we hear from folks is we need more competition, and we need more harvest capacity,” Fox said. “We need more shackle space in this state. We’re really pleased to see National Beef expand. I think they are going to double their processing capacity to around 2,500 head per day, which is incredibly valuable to us right here in Iowa and also in the surrounding region. With that, they are going to have a second production shift. I think this is an economic boom and you’re going to see more jobs come out of this expansion project. When our producers go to market their livestock, they are challenged with a lack of competition. Seeing National Beef expand, that means they are going to be much more active and competitive in our market. We see that as something that is an asset for the state of Iowa.”
At the time of acquisition, Iowa Premium employed more than 800 people and processed approximately 1,100 head of corn-fed, Black Angus cattle.
In a press release, ICA said, “The state is signaling that Iowa is open for business and our communities are willing to support actions to bring more homegrown, Iowa beef to the plates of consumers. The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association is encouraged to see this development in our own ‘back forty.’”
To learn more about National Beef’s expansion in Iowa, visit the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association’s website.