(Indianapolis) -- The 2021 National FFA Convention will be in-person this fall after the event was held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The National FFA Organization announced Wednesday morning that this year’s convention returns to the city of Indianapolis. The event – which traditionally brings more than 65,000 attendees – will take place October 27-30.
Expected in-person events during the convention include the American FFA Degree Ceremony; Career Success Tours; competitive events; delegate business sessions; entertainment; the National FFA Expo and shopping mall; general sessions; student and teacher workshops; and the National Days of Service.
In addition to the in-person event, the organization will also offer a virtual program, including student and teacher workshops, the virtual FFA Blue Room, National Days of Service and the streaming of general sessions.
In 2020, the organization canceled the in-person event due to the COVID-19 pandemic and instead offered a virtual experience. The in-person National FFA Convention & Expo returns to Indianapolis this year as part of the organization’s long-term hosting partnership with Indianapolis that will run through 2033.
National FFA President Doster Harper says, “Throughout the year, FFA members across the country have shown their resiliency and ability to adapt as we faced new challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic. Our team has been inspired by these members as they have continued to find new and creative ways to live to serve. It is because of their perseverance that we are thrilled to offer an in-person event to our members as we celebrate this future generation of leaders.”
National FFA will follow all health guidelines set by the county, state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Housing for the in-person event will open July 14, with convention registration opening September 8th.
For more information, visit convention.FFA.org.