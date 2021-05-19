Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.