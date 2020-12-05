(Washington, D.C.) -- The National FFA Organization recently unveiled its new Agricultural Education for All roadmap.
The FFA’s Kristy Meyer says the roadmap outlines strategies FFA is taking to support inclusion, diversity, equity, and to ensure the organization is a bully-free zone.
"Our work on this endeavor started in 2017 with listening to different people to try and understand where we've been, look at where we're going, and see how we can improve so everybody feels like they're playing a part."
Meyer says their plan includes creating a dedicated inclusion, diversity, and equity staff position on the national level, offering additional gender identity options on certain paperwork, and relaunching the H.O. Sargent Award.
FFA also plans to develop Agricultural Education for All curriculum and will train educators to be Agricultural Education for All facilitators.
"What we're really seeing is this next generation of leaders really wants to make a difference, and they want to serve their community. So, through FFA and agriculture education, we provide those tools not only for leadership but for the ability to give back to their community through service, and help be those leaders in agriculture."
More than 760,000 students are members of FFA nationally.