(KMAland) -- The National Biodiesel Board is continuing its goal of driving down greenhouse gas emissions in 2021.
NBB is hosting its annual convention this week in a virtual format, and CEO Donnell Rehagen opened the conference with a message regarding a new era for low-carbon fuels. He says while the energy sector did not escape the impacts of the global pandemic, the impending “energy transition” – the shift from fossil fuels to clean energy – has mostly remained intact. Powerhouse states in this effort include California, New York, and more.
“In California, biomass-based diesel fuels are now accounting for nearly half of the state’s carbon reduction under the LCFS,” Rehagen said. “But let’s be honest, California’s LCFS didn’t even envision a role for biomass-based diesel fuels when it was put into place in 2009. Today, our industry is responsible for nearly half of its successes.”
“California quickly figured out,” he continued, “that our industry mantra – Better. Cleaner. Now! – was absolutely spot on. They could use our fuels today and begin seeing the environmental benefits immediately, and for our industry, monumental growth.”
As carbon policies begin to take hold around the country, Rehagen says NBB sees tremendous opportunities for growth of low-carbon fuels like biodiesel, renewable diesel, and renewable jet fuel.
“While the volumes we envision may seem bold, the foundation we have built as an industry makes them attainable,” Rehagen said. “These are among the reasons I am very excited about our industry’s future. The momentum is unstoppable at this point regarding our country’s push toward low-carbon transportation and heating fuels. The best news of all in nearly all cases, biomass-based diesel fuels are the lowest cost option to meet these goals.”
Scientific studies from the EPA, California Air Resources Board, and universities such as UC Davis and the University of Chicago, show Biodiesel Greenhouse Gas (GHG) reductions are on average 80 percent below petroleum diesel including land use impacts.