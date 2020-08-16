(KMAland) -- After a six-hour marathon meeting of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association live cattle committee late last month, it was obvious more price discovery for the fed cattle market is an absolute necessity.
There were two distinct sides divided along the lines of wanting a legislative-regulatory solution or a voluntary market driven concept for more robust price discovery.
Mike Deering, Executive Director of the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association, along with others from Iowa, Nebraska and Texas, supports a legislative-regulatory solution because the voluntary market driven approach has not worked.
“We were really trying to put some teeth in the policy and give NCBA a direction to pursue a mandatory program, if needed, to get robust price discovery, to get some negotiated trade out there, and quit kicking the can down the road, quit saying enough is enough and hoping for the best and moving forward, and getting something done for the cow-calf producers and the entire industry to allow every sector to be profitable. That was met with some opposition here, but we came together with a compromise.”
The compromise includes triggers or specific points that need to be met. Triggers include meeting the minimums as specified in a Colorado State study which outlines the minimum levels packers need to buy enough cattle on cash trade.
Colin Woodall, NCBA Chief Executive Officer, says the committee meeting was one of the longest and most contentions meetings he’s seen.
“But, from what has passed out of committee and will be going to the board of directors, it looks like we have found a compromise where we are going to set some triggers, which has been a component of the discussion for quite some time now, but try to do it in a voluntary way and set some parameters and some dates across the fall and headed to our annual convention that if we don’t hit those triggers then we’ll revisit this and see if there is a bigger hammer we need to bring to the discussion.”
Woodall adds everyone agrees the industry needs more cash trade and robust price discovery, and now is the time to find the mechanism to make that happen.