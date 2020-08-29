(KMAland) -- Ag exemptions for electronic logging devices, known as ELD’s in trucks, expire at the end of September.
Allison Rivera, executive director of government affairs for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, says they are working to get an extension.
“The message that we continue to push and that even members of Congress have mentioned very recently is, right now, we need flexibility in hauling livestock. We need flexibility in order to get those backlogs down and make sure that we can put product on the grocery store shelves which is what people are still looking for. So, we continue to work on the ELD delay through the approps process.”
NCBA says the ELD enforcement date and existing hours of service regulations pose significant consequences for the livestock industry. Current federal law limits on-duty time to 14 hours, with a maximum drive time of 11 consecutive hours. The driver must then rest for ten consecutive hours before returning to duty.
Ag groups are working with Congress to get something on the books, perhaps through an infrastructure funding bill.
“The hope is with everything going on we will still see an infrastructure package. If we don’t see it before the election, we are going to need to get one done, it just might be a little bit later than we expected.”
The good news, Rivera says, is there is a lot of support to add in the 150-air mile exemption for livestock haulers.