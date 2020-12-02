(Washington, D.C.) -- The National Corn Growers Association will continue working to eliminate barriers to trade in 2021.
NCGA President John Linder says the export of corn and corn products is vital to the nation’s economy. From the USMCA Trade Agreement, the signing of the Phase One Trade Deal with China, and the US-Japan Trade Agreement entering into force at the beginning of the year, Linder says a lot of activity happened on the trade front in 2020.
“There is an appetite for furthering conversations in trade,” Linder said. “We’ve moved forward in several trade agreements. Of our 20 recent free trade partners, they account for more than 40 percent of total corn exports. That’s 33 percent of the US corn farmer’s income. It means jobs as well. As we think about moving into the new year, there’s nothing to be lost on that conversation because everyone in Congress realizes that agriculture, food and related industries contribute over a trillion dollars to the US GDP. That equates to jobs.”
Linder says it’s now time to build on the momentum from 2020 and forge new trade agreements with strategic partners that offer new growth opportunities for US corn and corn product exports.
“I think we really can continue that conversation with Congress and start to look for those opportunities,” Linder said. “We are looking to reenergize efforts in Southeast Asia where 702 million people have adopted a transition to a unique protein diet. What a wonderful place for corn and DDGS to land. It’s kind of critical to use what we’ve built in our current and recent trade agreements to use as a platform to reach out to new markets and keep moving on China.”
Linder also noted that India and sub-Saharan Africa are regions that will require sustained US engagement.