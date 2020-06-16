(KMAland) -- A new virtual contest is underway that aims to recognize the hard work students put into caring for and showing livestock.
The National Corn Growers Association kicked off its farm to virtual fair contest Monday and it runs through November 2nd. NCGA Market Development Manager Michael Granche says the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of many local, county, and state livestock shows across the country. He hopes this contest gives the kids something to look forward to.
“I think we can all agree that one of the best things about fair season is all of the exciting livestock shows,” Granche said. “We wanted to provide an opportunity for youth livestock exhibitors to show off all of their hard work.”
Granche says the contest will also focus on the benefits of using corn in the feed ration.
“We want to be giving these students the opportunity to share why they are choosing to use corn,” Granche said. “It’s a high energy, high protein competitive feed stock. It’s one thing for me to tell you that as an employee of National Corn, but let’s let the next generation of farmers tell us why they are choosing to use it.”
To enter the contest, participants must follow @corngrowers on Instagram, tag NCGA in the post and use the hashtag #MyCornFedBarn. Participants can choose to enter a photo or video for the contest. Granche says the winners will be announced on Monday, November 16th.
“First place will get $300, second place will receive $200, and third place will be $100,” he said. “This money can be used towards your education, a scholarship, a feed bill, or even a new piece of equipment for your ag tech shop. That money is for the exhibitors and they are free to do what they want with it.”
To learn more about the contest, visit www.ncga.com/f2f.