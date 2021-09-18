(KMAland) -- A fire that broke out Sunday night on the roof the JBS Meat Packing Plant in Grand Island, Nebraska had one cattle group and many producers concerned about what damage had occurred and how long the plant would be shut down. JBS Officials tweeted Monday afternoon they would reopen Tuesday. Nebraska Cattlemen Association Executive Vice President Pete McClymont says they’re glad the damage wasn’t any worse than it could have been…tape
"It did not do significant damage to internal structure, including electrical, (but) it did do damage to a boiler, and obviously a packing plant needs water and hot water to operate, so that's important to the plant," McClymont said. "But every indication we've got in our conversations with JBS, is that it's in good shape."
He says the Grand Island JBS plant is an important one for both Nebraska’s and U.S. cattle producers.
"That plant harvests six thousand heads. So that's a big number, and so the quicker they get back on line, that's good for everybody, and obviously it's in their best interest to get back online because the money that they're making is considerable," McClymont said. "So they want it up and running as much as producers do. That's what we know at this point in time."
McClymont says when JBS took over that facility they made significant upgrades to the plant that’s made it very efficient and effective…tape
"They've made some significant upgrades to that plant, to their receiving pens, which allows them to hold more and to put investment back into the plant, that really hadn't been done for going on four decades," McClymont said. "So it's going to allow the harvest floor to operate at a higher lever, and a more efficient level. So that plant is obviously very important right now, and especially (to) the Nebraska producers."
McClymont says when they heard of the fire on Monday morning they became immediately concerned especially since the Holcomb, Kansas Tyson plant fire happened just two years ago and show that facility down for five months.