(KMAland) -- The University of Nebraska-Lincoln recently added a popcorn growing competition to its TAPS, or Testing Ag Performance Solutions program.
Nebraska Extension Educator and TAPS director Chuck Burr explains why the program added popcorn trails.
“Yeah, so we did add the popcorn competition this year. About a year ago I did a presentation down in Trenton and Luke Zangger with Zangger popcorn hybrids was in the audience and he came up to me afterwards and said, we need to do a TAPS popcorn competition. So, we've been talking back and forth for the last year and got one lined up and yeah, pretty excited to bring this to our TAPS program.”
Nebraska is the leading state when it comes to popcorn production. However, Burr says the competition expands outside of the state.
“We actually have a participant from France that's competing on our TAPS popcorn competition. So, this can really have a global impact. And we're really kind of focusing on water and irrigation, and nitrogen management with popcorn. As I've done some research on this, we haven't done a lot with the popcorn industry truthfully in the past. So, I'm really excited to develop some research and some protocols on how much water and nitrogen these popcorn hybrids need to have to be truly productive.”
Burr says there’s not a lot of research available for popcorn currently.
“I actually visited with the popcorn processor here a month or so ago, and he said he had done some research online and the only kind of irrigation recommendations he found for popcorn was from Turkey. So not even in the United States. So, we're pretty excited to be working with the popcorn industry to help them really kind of fine tune those water and nitrogen management decisions, that'll just help producers not only in Nebraska, but across the U.S. and beyond to be more efficient and more sustainable. You know, their customers that buy the popcorn, they're really driving us to be more sustainable in our production practices and we are really, really excited about that aspect.”
That’s Nebraska Extension Educator and TAPS director Chuck Burr.