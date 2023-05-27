(KMAland) -- Farmers in Nebraska are making varied progress on the east and west sides of the state.
John Thomas is a University of Nebraska Cropping Systems Educator in Northwest Nebraska. He says farmers are making good progress in what’s typically one of the drier parts of the state.
“Up our way here, I'd say, maybe 70 percent of the corn is in, 60 to 70. I'd say a little less down in the (Platte River) valley. The sugar beet crop is in and looking good, and it's up and coming up, so it's just getting started. The winter wheat is not great. There was some really poor winter kill stuff. Some of it’s actually gotten torn up already. They'll probably put millet or something in there. There's quite a bit of fair-to-good wheat out there. When I say the valley, I'm up north a ways, but the Platte Valley runs right down through Mitchell and Scottsbluff that way. There are some guys that get their beets in early, and it froze off, and they've had to replant.”
Recent rains that moved through the northwest will be a big benefit to livestock producers.
“This moisture is going to be really valuable for our range land, to get it moving along, and forages have been a real shortage with the droughty conditions, and so to get some good moisture to generate some grass is very valuable.”
Jennifer Rees is an Extension Educator based in Southeast Nebraska. While her immediate area is making great planting progress, it’s much drier to the south.
“For planning progress, we're pretty much mostly done for my part of the state. As I go further south or into areas with more non-irrigated acres, there are a few farmers that have talked about maybe not planting yet, especially if they have cattle. They're thinking about maybe putting in a forage crop if we can get more rain in those more non-irrigated counties where it's a dire situation for rain.”
Farmers in parts of Southeast Nebraska are facing challenges from ammonia burn.
“Because it's been so dry, whether it was fall or spring-applied, and especially with high-speed rigs, when they're anhydrous is only placed four inches deep in the soil. And right below that seed zone, that's become somewhat of a problem because it will burn the first root coming out of that seed. What happens is once that seedling starts germinating the radical is the first root that emerges. It starts going down, and if it hits that anhydrous band or that hot area of ammonia, it can create a burning, so it will turn that root brownish black.”
She says ammonia burn is definitely causing some stand loss in Southeast Nebraska.