(Blencoe) -- A grain loading terminal is being developed along the Missouri River in western Iowa.
According to Soy Transportation Coalition executive director Mike Steenhoek, a new barge terminal is under construction near Blencoe. He says the terminal is owned by NEW Cooperative out of Fort Dodge. It’s been named the Port of Blencoe.
“It’s very exciting when you see a company that has this aspiration to develop this new barge loading and unloading facility along the Missouri River,” Steenhoek said. “It will provide this new marketing opportunity for soybeans, DDGS, and possibly corn in the future. It will be loaded onto a barge, sent down the (Missouri) River, intersects with the Mississippi River, and then ultimately has access to the significant number of export terminals along the lower Mississippi River near the Gulf of Mexico.”
The terminal is expected to accommodate 240,000 tons of soybeans, corn, dried distillers grains, and dry fertilizer each year – upon completion of construction. Steenhoek says a short-term goal is to have initial use of the terminal in a couple months.
“Construction is underway with the intention of loading some barges full of soybeans in November and December of 2020,” Steenhoek said. “The project will be ongoing with its expansion and construction that will occur, but being able to even participate in the international marketing yet this fall is something that is really exciting.”
Steenhoek believes this project will help generate additional momentum for people to consider the Missouri River as a viable option.
“We think that the Missouri River should be increasingly accessed and utilized because there is such prolific benefit for using maritime transportation,” Steenhoek said. “My long contention has been that the reputation of the Missouri River is worse than the actual potential of the Missouri River in terms of navigation and commercial traffic.”
The Port of Blencoe’s shipping and receiving port is located 2.5 miles west of Blencoe exit 105 on Interstate 29. The 38-acre site will be the most northern active port on the Missouri River.