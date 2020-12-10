(KMAland) -- Corn and soybean exports fell within the range of estimates this week.
In the weekly US Export Sales Report Thursday morning, corn sales were neutral, but down one percent from the previous week and up seven percent from the prior four-week average. Soybean exports saw a 40 percent increase week/week but were still down 42 percent from the prior four-week average. Commodities broker Greg McBride with Allendale broke down the numbers with the Iowa Agribusiness Radio Network on Thursday.
“A very solid 1.36 million metric tons for corn,” McBride said. “It was inside that range of estimates, but anything above a million metric tons for corn this time of year is fantastic. We’ll continue to stay excited about the corn demand. A lower number on the beans at 569,000 metric tons for old crop, but the wrinkle to this is we’re starting to see some new crop sales come in. We had some 21/22 sales that were made to China and unknown.”
The new crop bean sales totaled 168,000 metric tons, and McBride believes this movement means China is spreading out purchases to avoid pricing themselves out of buying opportunities later on. He also notes that the overall soybean figures this week broke a four-week streak of marketing-year lows.
“Not by very much, but it does break that streak that we had,” McBride said. “We are still looking neutral. We have definitely hit the downturn in the old crop sales. At this point, we’re watching for South American weather. If they experience some hiccups or continued dryness, that will start to lead China back over to our side.”
This week’s report also showed US wheat exports with a bullish tone as net sales were 616,500 metric tons, up 38 percent from last week.
The team at Allendale can be reached at 800-262-7538.