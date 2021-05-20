(KMAland) -- A market analyst says new crop corn sales are on fire, while soybean exports have “dried up.”
The U.S. Export Sales Report on Thursday shows weekly corn sales at 4.34 million metric tons for the week ending May 13th. Allendale commodity broker Greg McBride says the bulk of those sales were new crop.
“We were looking for the possibility of some old crop cancellations but did not get it,” said McBride. “We got about 275,000 tons of old crop, and then just over 4 million on the new crop. That looks fantastic.”
“China is buying like crazy,” he continued. “They bought again here this morning another 1.2 million tons. They are up to over 12 million for new crop sales already this year. This is way above where they were at this point last year.”
McBride notes soybean sales were a different story.
“The last few months, it just seems like bean sales have dried up,” said McBride. “Unfortunately, very low sales again this week. They were within the range of estimates at 180,000 tons, but only 84,000 for old crop.”
Wheat sales on the report this week totaled 438,600 metric tons, soybean meal was 267,000 tons and soybean oil had net cancellations of 4,500 tons. McBride says producers need to continue monitoring local weather forecasts.
“If you look at the three-month maps just released by NOAA, you do have equal chances of normal to above normal precipitation in the bulk of the Midwest – Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and Missouri,” said McBride.
The next U.S. Export Sales Report will be released on Thursday, May 27th.