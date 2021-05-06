(KMAland) -- Soybean meal sales were the biggest highlight on this week’s U.S. Export Sales Report.
Allendale commodity broker Greg McBride says data for the week ending April 29th shows new crop bean meal sales at 64,700 metric tons – ahead of pre-report estimates – with total exports at 266,700 metric tons.
“The only real highlight here was bean meal being bullish for new crop,” said McBride. “This is kind of early in the year to see bean meal numbers strong for new crop. It was also fairly good for old crop sales as well. At the end of the day, still a neutral report, but strongest we’ve seen in a little while here.”
“Low bean oil sales again this week,” McBride continued. “That is a situation that we’ve been watching as that market seems to be on fire right now with the new administration’s stance on biodiesel and biofuels. That should be a stronger market here as we move forward.”
McBride says weekly corn sales were 243,500 metric tons, soybeans were 358,200 metric tons, and wheat came in at 304,000 tons.
“When we get back to the big three of corn, beans and wheat, really nothing to write home about on beans or wheat,” said McBride. “They were inside of the analysts’ range. Corn on the other hand was weak. We were bearish across the board for old crop and new crop, so nothing really to get excited about there. We continue to see these high prices in corn, beans and wheat. At some point, we’re going to need to see these exports start to stack up or else we’re going to probably lose a little bit of interest from the funds.”
The next U.S. Export Sales Report will be released on Thursday, May 13th.