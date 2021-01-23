(KMAland) -- The Pork Checkoff Benchmarking Study provides an assessment of swine production and helps producers identify areas that need improvement.
Dr. Steven Pollmann of DSP Consulting says this is a great overview for pork producers.
“There is still a lot of variation in our business, and the best continues to be dramatically much better than the average and there's. So, what it tells me very clearly is we've got opportunities to continue to lower industry variability and potentially improve profitability for the producers.”
This study helps producers determine how they are doing in comparison to the rest of the industry.
“The typical biological improvement on an annual basis depending on the metric is anywhere between one to three percent. And if they're not improving at that rate, they're just staying the same. And so, I view the benchmark information as an excellent tool to do a reality check to say what do we need to do to be better. And that's really what it's all about is to establish a goal and have some good data to say, this is realistic, this is what my competition is doing and how do I get better, and what are my weaknesses and then once you identify those then you convert those to some tactics to say how do I get better.”
In addition to the opportunity to management data for the individual producer, Pollmann says this report also offers a wider perspective.
“When I first started traveling to Europe and see this disparity of what we saw between what was happening, especially in Denmark, we were being out produced dramatically by some of the international markets. And part of the reason for that was they had the data that was routinely available and there was a tendency for us to just be busy and be a bit complacent and continue to rely on key feed ingredients to be competitive. But pig production is about improving productivity. And the only way you can do that is you've got to have, like any other thing in life has got to be data driven, and so the benchmark data provides us opportunities to make business decisions based on data.”
For more information, producers can contact the Pork Checkoff Service Center. Go to Pork.org or call 800-456-PORK.