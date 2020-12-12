(KMAland) -- Lessons have been learned during the current coronavirus pandemic for pork producers.
COVID-19 has nothing to do with animal infections, however hogs were backed up in the system during processing plant shutdowns this past spring. Due to that supply chain backup, National Pork Board senior vice president of science and technology Dr. David Pyburn says the impact is found at the farm level.
“We had to do some depopulating this summer on some of those farms and we did not have all the resources in place. And when I say we, I'm talking to the collective we, between industry, state government and federal government, we did not have the resources, nor the best plans in place. So, we're learning from that on the animal side, part of the work that's going into that is that it's through the depopulation group that has been formed between the National Pork Board and AASV. And then we also continue to have discussions with our states and USDA on how we can better be prepared for a depopulation disposal type event. So, that's the animal side learning.”
The human response to COVID-19 is also educational for those concerned about foreign animal disease.
“When you look at the COVID-19 human response, we didn't see it coming, we being the United States, we maybe being the globe, did not see it coming and we did not have response plans and resources for that human response ready and in place. So again, we're learning that we need to do that for our crisis situations on the animal side as well. We've also seen that valid diagnostic tests and valid sampling methods weren't necessarily ready to go with the outset of COVID-19. And here I'm speaking more of our experience in the United States. So, we can learn that as well. We need to have tests that are validated, sampling methods that are validated and can be done on-farm, ready to go in the plan ahead of time.”
The need for an effective vaccine for diseases, like African Swine Fever, is also paramount. Contact tracing is also necessary. A new tool called AgView is available to assist with contract tracing.
“So, AgView is a tool that we built that will assist us, us being the state veterinarians in the industry and USDA in the face of an outbreak response. And really, what it does is it takes those Secure Pork Supply documentations, so as we've talked about Secure Pork Supply before, it's that biosecurity documentation and other documentation that's within Secure Pork Supply, gives it a place to live on record a database. It also adds in producer records and it adds in producer records as far as premises location, premises democratic, demographics premises, identification numbers. It adds in diagnostics and this would be diagnostics as it relates to the foreign animal disease of interest and in this case, we're talking about African swine fever. And then the third piece or the fourth piece of information that it has up there is pig movements, so it'd be pig movements onto farms and pig movements off of farms for those that are in AgView.”
More information is available at pork-dot-org forward slash agview.
“We're excited to be to have AgView out there now and available to producers to be able to start putting their data in. We will continue to bring information to them in their states, along with their state animal health officials and along with their state associations. So, watch for more information to be coming down the line.”
For more information, producers can contact the Pork Checkoff Service Center. Go to Pork.org.