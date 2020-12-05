(KMAland) -- Dieticians are an important way to remind consumers about the nutritional benefits of fresh pork. National Pork Board Director of Nutrition and Dietetics Kara Behlke says the role of dieticians have also changed in recent years.
“Dieticians, they are just like consumers, they are constantly bombarded with information about the latest trends the latest research. And while they're in a better position to filter out that information that's backed by credible science and data, it’s still increasingly important that we continue to share pork’s story with them. So, just as education conferences have gone virtual this year, so have we. So, the Pork Checkoff has been sharing pork nutrition message dietitian virtual conferences, such as Shopping For Health that gathers together retail dieticians. We’re also part of the Retail Dietitian Business Alliance, as well as the annual Food and Nutrition conference where we've had sponsorships as well as providing information sessions to educate dieticians about the benefits of pork.”
Behlke says the Pork Checkoff is adapting to the changing technology and sharing that information with dieticians.
“Dietitians are looking to become more tech savvy and media savvy given the current circumstances. We've had a big response to the information that we've been able to provide to them. So, whether it's helping them create video content, crafting social media soundbites, providing electronic handouts, or helping them rethink virtual cook alongs, we're supporting dieticians as their roles are quickly evolving them, and helping them to adapt and get those messages out to consumers in relevant ways.”
Dieticians provide food and nutrition information and help people improve their health. The Pork Checkoff is a resource to those dieticians.
“We're in the midst of a shift in the marketplace where the culture and conversation around conventional food is changing and it’s changing quickly. So, as consumers navigate which foods to adopt, which ones they're going to moderate or which ones to abandon, registered dietitians are there to help support and guide those decisions as they are looking for credible information. So, we know dieticians have always played a vital role in public health, but as people have become more interested in healthy eating and boosting their immune system and just general health, dieticians have more opportunities than ever to share their knowledge with a wider audience, and the Pork Checkoff will continue to support and grow our relationship with dietitians and continue to influence consumers decision.”
For more information, producers can contact the Pork Checkoff Service Center. Go to Pork-dot org or call 800-456-PORK.