(Washington, D.C.) -- As U.S. pork exports broke new records for 2020, the Pork Checkoff is looking at opportunities to diversify international sales.
National Pork Board Director of International Marketing Clay Eastwood says two new pork market assessments have been prepared by a global research firm known as Gira. Those markets are Vietnam and the Philippines.
“African swine fever has really impacted their domestic production and coupled with, we know they have an increasing demand for protein these are two very emerging markets. And as we see economies start to grow, people have more income and one of the first places that they're going to want to put that income is towards protein. So, we know that there's a lot of opportunity for imports into that market and specifically for U.S. pork exporters and traders to help building to start really building those relationships now to position U.S. pork for long term success.”
In addition to African Swine Fever, this research also evaluates the impact of COVID-19 in these key markets.
“What we see is that pork consumption and import demand will continue to increase in both of these markets and so there's a key kind of growth period there over the next decade as that middle class begins to rise and eat more meat. And both of these reports are incredibly comprehensive but we also have two what are called marketing toolkits for each of these market assessments, which really kind of take a lot of the high level really pertinent information and kind of make it a little bit more easily digestible. And so, all of this information is downloadable on the pork checkoff website, or you can go to pork.to/international to get all of the into access all the information.”
The USDA Foreign Agricultural Service Emerging Markets Program, the U.S. Meat Export Federation and the National Pork Producers Council also participated in these market assessment projects.
For more information, producers can contact the Pork Checkoff Service Center. Go to Pork.org or call 800-456-PORK.