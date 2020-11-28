(Ames) -- Rather than being a low-cost producer, Iowa State University Associate Professor of Economics Lee Schulz believes farmers should focus on being the best manager of costs and a better marketer.
It is important to understand the relationship between cost and revenue and how that impacts the farm’s profit. Schulz says about 50 percent of the cost for a farrow-to-finish swine operation is feed costs.
“Those diets are very dialed in, but as you may change your feed and maybe a lower cost feed, that potentially could impact the productivity of your hogs. And so, there is a case where, yes, maybe I can reduce costs, but in essence is that going to reduce my revenue. You can also look at things like veterinary and medicine. That's a relatively small cost but it's a very important cost to an operation. And if I start to change that, does that impact my productivity of the operation. labor's another big one so labor, when you look at both higher labor and unpaid labor is roughly about 15 percent. And once we start decreasing that potentially, again, does that decrease my revenue and potentially not increase profit or actually decrease profit.”
Schulz says it takes discipline to manage costs.
“A year like 2020, many risk management plans were effective and some maybe weren’t effective. And if we're going to compare what I did this year for going forward, that hopefully doesn't necessarily impact what I do going forward. So, it does take discipline, it does take looking at where my cost of production is relative to prices and executing some of that. Even though there may be some upside in the market, the same goes, you can't lose money making a profit. I think that's very important when you're talking about volatility in prices.”
Input costs typically don’t change as fast as the markets.
“But they do certainly change. If 2020 showed us anything, it is both costs are continually changing as well as market hog prices are continually changing. So, the more you can manage that data, the more you can understand that data, the quicker you are able to take advantage of opportunities that the market presents.”
More details can be found the latest Pork Checkoff newsletter.
For more information, producers can contact the Pork Checkoff Service Center. Go to Pork-dot org or call 1-800-456-7675.